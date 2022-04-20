UP Budget: Every UP Citizen Has Debt Of Rs 20,152: State Debt Crosses Budget Expenditure

Lucknow: Every resident of Uttar Pradesh has a debt of Rs 20,152 on his or her head as the debt burden of the state government is expected to reach an around Rs 4,43,362.52 crore by the end of the next fiscal, State Finance Minister Rajesh Agrawal told the Assembly on Friday.

But surprisingly, the total debt of the state will surpass the budget proposal for the next fiscal, which is to the tune of Rs 4,28,384.52 crore, Mr Agrawal revealed, while presenting the State Budget.

The personnel debt of each citizen would be around Rs 18,476 in the current financial year, when the total debt on the state would be around Rs 406474.31 crore, after taking the population of the state to around 22 crore.

Thus, after BJP came to power in the state and with infrastructure development being focused within a year, each citizen's debt rose by Rs 1676. The debt on each individual was around Rs 16,973 in 2016-17, when the total debt on the state was Rs 373417.33 crore.

In 2015-16, the debt on every individual in the state was Rs 14,724, when the total debt on the state was Rs 323935.66 crore while in 2014-15, it was Rs 13341 in 2014-15, when the state's indebtedness was Rs 26, 68020.69 crore.

With a population touching 220 million, the state's debt burden is expected to come down to 28.6 per cent from 30 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2016-17, which was 29.5 per cent in 2015-16.

However, it rose to 29.5 per cent in 2017-18 and it is expected to go further up to 29.8 per cent in the next fiscal.

In September last on completing six months in governance, BJP government had issued a white paper on the financial debt status of the state after coming to power in March and blamed the previous Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for the financial mess.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that between March 31, 2007 to March 31, 2017, the debt of the state rose by 2.5 times from Rs 1,34,915 crore to Rs 3,73,417 crore, besides debt per person also increased to Rs 16,973 from Rs 7,795 during the same period.

The 24-page white paper document castigates about the corruption in the public sector enterprises(PSU) which led to closure of most of them. Of the total 65 PSUs, those functioning sustained a running loss of Rs 6489.58 crore in 2011-12, but it increased to a level of Rs 17,789.91 crore. The cumulative loss of these PSUs, which was Rs 29,380.10 crore in 2011-12 rose to Rs 91,401.19 crore, while the debts of the PSUs also went up to Rs 75,950 crore from Rs 35,952.78 crore during that period. UNI