UP Budget Touches Rs 4.92 Lakh Cr To Achieve 5 Trillion Dollar Economy

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday tabled its first supplementary budget in the state Assembly totaling Rs 4.92 lakh crores for the current financial year 1019-20 as a step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 5 trillion dollar economy.

State finance minister Rajesh Agarwal tabled the supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 13,594.87 crore which will be approved by the house on Wednesday.

With this, the total budget of the UP government for the current fiscal has touched to Rs 4.92 lakh crore. The annual budget was passed by the legislature in February this year for 2019-20 of Rs 4.79 Lakh crore, the biggest ever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2019 Budget, had stressed for a five trillion dollars economy of the country to end poverty and other problems.

The government has also earmarked its contribution for the National Pension Scheme(NPS) in different departments. The highest funds of over Rs 2093 crores were give for the infrastructure sector. Among the prominent funds sought, are Rs 15 crore for the ambitious Ganga expressway project which will connect Meerut with Prayagraj in the first phase.

The government has also sought Rs 15 crore, Poorwanchal expressway Rs 850 crores, Bundelkhand expressway Rs 1150 crore, Gorakhpur expressway ,interest subsidy Rs 12.70 crore and Bundelkhand expressway interest subsidy 46.27 crore. The government has also sought Rs 20 crore for land subsidy under UP electronic manufacturing policy 2014.

Focusing on the religious tourism, the Yogi Adityanath government has demanded Rs 20 crore to set up a Mughal museum in Agra, Ayodhya deepostav- Rs 6 crore, Vindyavasini development- Rs 10 crore and development of tourist facilities at Naimisharan- Rs 10 crore.

Construction of Bhajan Sandhya spot at Ayodhya with a cost of Rs 4.85 crore besides the government has also sought Rs 4.80 crore for the culture department for holding functions in Ayodhya. UP government has sought Rs 20 crore for modernisation of the madarsas, Rs 40 crore to uplift of colleges in the minority dominated districts and Rs 50 crores for drinking water facilities in the minority dominated districts.

In the power sector, Rs 600 crore for Uday scheme, Rs 205.34 crore for refurbishment work in Obra B ( 5x200) and Rs 55.50 crore for fire fighting equipment for unit number 12 and 13 in Obra project. in the Agriculture sector, Rs 9 crore for setting up of centre of excellence at four agriculture universities.

Rs 50.41 crore for construction of a new jail in Hatras district while Rs 50 crore for construction police buildings and Rs 200 crores for purchase of lands for new police lines in the districts. In the health sector, the government has earmarked Rs 350 crores for setting up a 300 bedded hospital in Balrampur, which will be a satellite centre of King George Medical Unversity(KGMU) while Rs 5 crore each has been given for new medical colleges at Ayodya, Shahjahanpur, Ferozabad, Basti and Bahriach. In urban development, Rs 175 crore has been granted for seven cities to be developed as smart city, Rs 349 crore for the Kumbh Mela organised in Prayagraj and Rs 220 crore for drinking water project in Agra. Rs 20 crore for construction of a zoo in Gorakhpur Rs 50 crore for the information department for publicity. UNI