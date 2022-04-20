UP Budget Session From Feb 8, Focus On Boosting Eco Activities

Lucknow: The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature is set to begin on February 8 with the Governors address to a joint sitting of both the Houses.

In view of the oppositions protest during the governors address at the current Assemblys first session last year, Speaker H N Dixit had recently warned the MLAs of disciplinary action if they carry out "planned obstructions" during the address.

According to Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has summoned the Vidhan Sabhas first session of this year on February 8.

Naik will address a joint sitting of both the Houses at Vidhan Bhawan to mark the opening of the budget session. The tentative agenda of the Assembly is likely to be issued tomorrow. The state Cabinet, in its last meeting on January 23, had decided to convene the budget session of the Assembly from February 8. The business advisory committee of the two Houses will decide on the number of sittings.

This will be the Yogi Adityanath governments second budget which is likely to focus on measures to ensure a spurt in economic activities besides providing respite to farmers in distress.

The budget will be keenly watched by financial as well as political experts as it will reveal the roadmap of development in the state during the financial year 2018-19.

The budget assumes significance as development, job creation and public expenditure in the state in next financial will build public opinion ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The government will have to allocate funds for Poorvanchal Expressway project and the new metro projects announced by the it. Besides, since the state government has declared 2018 as the year of empowerment of youth, budgetary provisions would be required to fulfil commitments for job creation, education, health, startups and sports. The Vidhan Sabha is also expected to send the UP Control of Organised Crimes (UPCOC) Bill to the Legislative Council again for passage after a select committee, to which the bill was sent for scrutiny, refused to consider the proposed amendments.

During the Winter session of the state legislature, the UPCOC Bill, drafted on the lines of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), hit a roadblock in the Legislative Council, where a determined Opposition stalled its passage.

Sensing the sentiments of members, Chairman Ramesh Yadav referred the bill to the Select Committee of the Legislative Council for scrutiny.

The budget session is likely to see the opposition MLAs and the Speaker at loggerheads as he has already stated that members of the House might face disciplinary action if they carry out "planned obstructions" during the address of the Governor. For nearly two decades, it has become a practice for the opposition to disrupt the governors customary address.

Last year, in the first session of the present Assembly, the opposition Samajwadi Party had obstructed the Governors address by raising slogans and throwing paper balls at the podium.

Dixit had recently said it was the responsibility of the MLAs to maintain discipline inside the Assembly, saying, "It is expected that this year they will listen to the Governors address quietly."

"Bringing banners and posters and blowing whistles... clearly show that such things have been done in a planned manner. So, if anyone takes such (pre-planned) steps (to derail the address), action might be taken," the speaker had said recently.

Last time, apart from throwing paper balls, the opposition members had blown whistles and held up banners to interrupt the address. The Opposition members had held a parallel Assembly in the central hall of Vidhan Bhawan to protest against the Yogi Adityanath government. PTI