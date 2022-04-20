UP Budget Session From Feb 13

Lucknow: The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence from February 13.

On the opening day, Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint session of the state legislature as it will be the first sitting in 2020. Official sources here on Monday said that the Governor has approved the budget session. The session is expected to have around 20 sittings. The Yogi Adityanath government is slated to lay the budget proposal for the financial year 2020-21 on February 17. Sources here said that for first time the budget amount of the UP government is set to cross Rs 5 lakh crores in the budget proposals. UNI