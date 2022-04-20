UP Budget For 2020-21 Only Gimmick Of Figure: INC

Lucknow: Reacting to the presentation of state budget in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh unit Congress on Tuesday termed it as a gimmick of figures and claimed that it has given nothing to the farmers and the youth.

In a statement here, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lalu said the government refused to meet the demands of cane farmers, to give them Rs 450 per quintal for their produce and in the last three years, BJP government has just hiked Rs 10 per quintal. Talking about unemployment, Mr Lalu said it has increased by 12.5 lakh in just two years, while the announcement of jobs to retired teachers has ditched the aspiration of youths in the state.

The Congress leader said that announcement of Atal schools at the divisional level was just an eyewash and it was a move to end the Navoday schools, launched by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The UP Congress president said the government did not provide adequate funds for the agriculture, education, health and other priority sectors. Besides, the government totally ignored the security of women, and just provided Rs 20 crore for it. 'We can say that the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to provide any succor to the people of the state through it's budget, which had no direction,' he added. UNI