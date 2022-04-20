UP Budget, a hollow promise: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday opined that Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2020-21 presented by Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government failed to address the plights of people.

"The budget proposals moved by the BJP government will not end the woes of the people of the state. The previous budget too of this government had failed to make any impact which shows the weak commitment of the BJP," BSP chief Mayawati said in a series of tweets.

The Budget presented today will not be able uplift the lives of 22 crore people of the state. In previous Budgets too, the Yogi government failed to bring social welfare and development, which underlines weak determination of the BJP, she tweeted in Hindi.

Ms Mayawati said in the budget proposals, the BJP government claimed several things but it would also fall flat like the previous budget as it only remained in paper while on the ground nothing happened.

—UNI