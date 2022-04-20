UP Boy Overjoyed With PM's Interaction

Amroha: Usman Saifi is on cloud nine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

A student of Hira International School, Usman secured 98.2 per cent marks on the class 12 examinations. "More than the marks, it was my interaction with the Prime Minister that has given me immense joy. I am overjoyed and cannot explain in words what I feel," he said, hours after the programme went on air. The Prime Minister congratulated him for passing the board exams and asked him about his ambitions in life. Saifi told the Prime Minister that he is preparing for JEE Mains that will be held in September and wished to get into an IIT. "After completing my engineering, I want to become an IAS officer," he said. Asked about his hobbies he said, "I love to write on current affairs like GST, demonetisation etc."

The Prime Minister was amazed to know that he loves writing about such key issues, apart from studies. "I am glad to know that you read and write about these important topics. Writing helps you hone your thinking and learning skills."

Usman told the Prime Minister that he had keen interest in mathematics. The Prime Minister advised him to try learning 'Vedic Mathematics' online.

"I will definitely follow the Prime Minister's advice," Usman told local reporters.