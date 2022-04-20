UP boy mistakes bomb for ball, suffers injuries in blast

Lucknow: A 12-year-old boy suffered injuries after he picked up a crude bomb, mistaking it for a ball, from a garbage heap and then threw it away, causing an explosion.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the boy, Sachin, was returning home from coaching classes with his friends.

His father Ram Khelawan told police that, "Sachin spotted a ball like object wrapped with twine, lying in the heap of garbage and picked it up."

Ram Khelawan said Sachin lobbed the ball-like object on being reprimanded by his mates.

"As soon as he threw it away, it exploded on hitting against the ground and my son was also injured," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma said a case had been registered against unidentified persons for causing hurt to someone by one's negligent act and Explosive Substances Act.

Further investigations are underway.

He said, "Police also checked CCTV cameras installed near the garbage dump to find out who dumped the crude bombs."

Source: IANS