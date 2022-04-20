UP Born In 1950, Celebrates 70 Years Of Existence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh turns 70 years old on Friday and will be celebrating its ''birthday'' with much fanfare in a three-day programme.

Uttar Pradesh came into existence on January 24, 1950. During the British rule, the state was known as United Provinces. The state government has planned a three-day celebration to mark the occasion.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the celebrations that include exhibitions on the history of the state, various cultural programmes and competitions. A special exhibition on Lord Ram is also being put up for the event, focusing on his travels to various parts of the country.

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava show is an added attraction while Vandana Misra will regale audience with her Awadhi songs.

On January 25, programmes will be held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi that will culminate with a musical programme on January 26. The idea of celebrating January 24 as UP Diwas had been put up by former UP Governor Ram Naik in 2017 and this is the third consecutive year when celebrations are being held. --IANS