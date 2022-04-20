UP Board Results To Be Out By June: Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow: The results of the UP board high school and intermediate examinations will be declared by the end of June, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said.

He said the evaluation of UP Board answer sheets, the work of which was badly affected and was delayed in view of the Sars-Cov-2 outbreak, has started again. The process of evaluation of answer sheets has already resumed in the green zones from May 5, said Sharma, who is also the state''s education minister, adding that in orange zones comprising of 36 districts the evaluation process will restart from May 12. He said the work of evaluation of copies in red zones will be taken up last and the results will be declared by the end of June.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Dinesh Sharma said, "It is very difficult to run educational activities during the lockdown period. We have started online learning system in schools, colleges and institutions of higher studies from April itself; virtual classes are also being held. This will streamline the calendar for academic year. The whole process has helped develop a new concept of online teaching in India. This is a positive development."

On the question of the problems being faced by children in online teaching, Sharma said, "Some schools have used this as an excuse. Actually children enjoy online learning."

When asked who is behind the spread of infection of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, Sharma said no group of people can be held responsible for it. "Negligence and not following social distancing led to the spread of the virus in the state. However, we have been able to control its spread."

On the question of the migrant labourers coming home, Sharma said, the UP government has played pro-active role in bringing the labourers back home. "We are giving them food, shelter and bearing all their expenses," he said.

Praising chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Sharma said the UP government works as a team and everyone complements each other with no malice towards anyone. "We take directions from the chief minister and work as a team to contribute in the final output of the government," he said. --IANS