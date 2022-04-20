UP Board Results Of 10th, 12th To Be Out On April 29

Lucknow: Results of 10th and 12th standard of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declared simultaneously on April 29 and it will be first time when board will declare the result in such short period of time, said Board secretary Neena Srivastava.

The examinations were held from February to March 12 and evaluation was started on March 17. The examinations were conducted under CCTv surveillance and due to strictness of board 11.23 lakh students had left the examination.

Ms Srivastava said that results were declared in May last week or June first week in previous 7 years which was matter of trouble for students appearing in competitive exams and applying for further studies. Last year the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 81.18 and for class 12 it was 82.62.

UP Board had hammered heavily on cheating and corruption in examination across the state. Several examination centers were blocked and actions were taken against many education mafias. To regain the dignity of the Board many steps were taken for the first time. UNI