Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Board (UP Board) has announced the UP Board 10th and 12th results. The UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2015 are available for download on UP Board Website: upresults.nic.in, upmsp.nic.in and upmsp.org at 12:30 PM on Sunday, May 17. Students can access their results by providing their hall ticket number. About the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board As per the official website of the board (upmsp.nic.in), 'the UP Board was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad by an act of United Provinces Legislative Council. It conducted its first examination in 1923. This Board is one in India which, from the very start, had adopted 10+2 system of examination. The first public examination after 10 years education is High School Examination and after the 10+2 stage, there is Intermediate Examination. Prior to 1923, University of Allahabad was the examining body of these two examinations.' This is the first time when the UP Board is going to announce the UP Board Results 2015 both the UP Board 10th Class Results 2015? and UP Board Inter Results 2015 on the same date. Here's wishing the students best of luck!