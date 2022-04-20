UP Board Exams Commence Amid Tight Security Cover

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate Board examination, 2018 commenced from Tuesday, amid tight security cover.

With Yogi Adityanath government pledging for cheating-free exams, elaborate police have been deployed at the examination centres to prevent any irregularities. The Special Task Force (STF) personnel have been engaged to prevent leaking of question papers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials of Education department and the District Magistrates to ensure cheating-free examination across the state. On the first day, state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the Department of Higher and Secondary Education, made surprise inspections in several examination centers in Jaunpur, along with the department's senior officials.

During the campaign of 2017 state Assembly elections, BJP had made copying a big issue to target the incumbent Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government.

The deputy Chief Minister said the state government will take help from the Special Task Force (STF) and the Local Intelligence Unit to curb cheating in high school and Intermediate examinations and also keep an eye on 'education mafia,' infamous for mass cheating.

''Police is on the job and those taking contracts for ensuring copying at examination centers will land in jail. The number of examinations centers has come down from over 12,000 to 8,500. It has also been ensured that centers have enough space to accommodate students and also provide adequate facilities,'' said Mr Sharma. A total of 67 lakh students will take the UP Board Examination this year, out of which 37,12,508 are expected to appear for class 10 exams, while around 30,17,032 students will appear for class 12 exams.

The state administration has made arrangements to keep a check on cheating during exams. Applications of 83,753 students for the examinations were rejected as they were incomplete and lacked required documents. In Mathura district, notorious for mass copying, 109 static magistrates were deployed in centers identified as sensitive. The Magistrates also kept a watch on the Superintendents of the examination centers. Official sources said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been promulgated, with ban on outsiders within a periphery of 200 meters, and the entire Mathura district. The district has been divided in three super zones, 7 zones and 27 sectors. Seven flying squads will operate in the district during examination. Similar arrangements have been made in other districts too. All the exam centers will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Official sources said here that High School examination starting from February 6 will end on February 22, while Intermediate examinations will conclude on March 10 and mark sheets will be available online. District Magistrates, District Inspectors of school, and Joint Directors, Education Department, will supervise the whole examinations.

The state government has geared up to conduct cheating-free examination this year. Electronic gadgets will play an important role in curbing cheating across the state.

Sensitive and highly sensitive areas will be under the Special Task Force vigilance, along with the local police. The Centers where girls have been allowed to give examination at their own schools, will have invigilators from other schools. Center In-charges will be responsible, if CCTV cameras do not work or are damaged. The secondary education department is set to cleanse the examination process from this year started the system of allotment of exam centers through online and the number of exam centers has also been reduced to ensure cheating free examination. The students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 Uttar Pradesh board exams will have to carry their Aadhaar cards along with admit cards to sit in the board exams. The students who fail to carry their Aadhaar cards will not be allowed to sit for the exams. The invigilators will carry their Aadhaar card with them in schools during examinations. UNI