UP Board Examinations From February 7

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), one of the largest board to conduct examination in the world, has decided to hold 2019 Board examinations of Class 10 and 12 in 16 working days starting from February 7.

In 2018 too, the examinations were completed within 16 days after commencing it from February 6.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said here on Monday that on principle it has been decided to conduct the exams from February 7 and to be completed within 16 working days.

However, the government is yet to announce the dates officially along with the time-table of the exams.

But in the 2019 Board examination the number of students appearing has visibly decreased by nine lakh. It has been recorded that against 66 lakh students who registered in 2017, only 56 lakh registered by the last date, August 20, for the 2019 examination.

Board officials claimed that the drastic fall in numbers of students is due to the crackdown on the 'cheating mafia' and and making Aadhaar mandatory for registration.

It has been stated that this year, 31.5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 or matric examination and 24.9 lakh for Class 12 or intermediate examination. In 2017, the figures were 36.5 lakh and 29 lakh for Classes 10 and 12, respectively.

Besides online registration has checked fake candidates as it seems that the number of students from other states who write the exams the help of cheating mafia has come down this year," an official of the Board claimed. In 2018 Board exams, it commenced from February 6 for both class 10 and 12 but the matric exams ended on February 22 while the Intermediate finished on March 10. UNI