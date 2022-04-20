UP Board Exam Result, Expected On June 27: Dr Dinesh Sharma

Chandpur (Bijnor): The result of High School and Intermediate Board Examinations 2020 will be declared on 27th June, Dr Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy CM and Chairman of Secondary Education Board, UP, Allahabad furnished this information to the press in Lucknow on Tuesday. He further said that the evaluation work has been completed and the procedure of preparing the result has started.Total number of 5611072 students including 3024632 of HS and 2586440 students of Intermediate were registered to the examination of 2020 on the Board site out of which 480591 examinees had been absent, he added.

According to the information received from the board 1662334 boys and 1362298 girls have appeared in the HS examination.The board does not want to leave any stone unturned to declare the result on the due date. Mr Sharma directed the Board officials to take strict measures to prepare the results in time.