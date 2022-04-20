UP Board 2019: Around 9 lakh students dropped out of exam this year

Lucknow: The number of students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has visibly decreased by the calculated estimate of nine lakh in the academic year 2019. It has been recorded that against 66 lakh students who registered in 2017, only 56 lakh registered by the last date, August 20, for the 2019 examination.

As per the Board officials, they have attributed the drastic fall in numbers to the crackdown on the 'cheating mafia' and Aadhaar is mandatory for registration. It has been stated that this year, 31.5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 or matric examination and 24.9 lakh for Class 12 or intermediate examination. In 2017, the figures were 36.5 lakh and 29 lakh for Classes 10 and 12, respectively.

"The crackdown on the copying mafia resulted in a large number of students dropping out this year. Aadhaar being mandatory for registration has removed fake and multiple registrations," said UPSEB additional secretary (administration) Shiv Lal. "Online registration has checked fake candidates. It also seems that the number of students from other states who write the exams the help of cheating mafia has come down this year," said RP Mishra, state secretary, UP Secondary Education Teachers' Association told the Times of India.

Until a year ago, the enrollment of candidates was high as one applicant would apply from various colleges. Since enlistment was done physically, there was no check. Online enrollment has expelled duplication, said a board official. This year, the state government altered the sending strategy, bringing about abatement in the number of private class understudies. UPSEB had cautioned principals of lawful activity in the event that they sent more online application frames under the private class than was permitted under the strategy.



