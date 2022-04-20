UP BJP To Launch Mass Campaign From Tomorrow To Increase Its Support Base

Lucknow: Enthused with the landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP will launch their mass campaign drive from tomorrow focusing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to reach every household in the state on the backdrop of centenary birth anniversary celebrations of party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya in a big way. The mass campaign will start from tomorrow at all 1.47 lakh booths across the state and will end on May 25 -- the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Legislators and MPs have also been asked to reach at least 5 booths and stay in their constituencies for five days during the campaign. The UP BJP has already fixed a target to take the party's vote bank to around 60 per cent from the present 42 per cent during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The programme involves around 20,000 dedicated workers who would camp in 13,000 sectors in the state to highlight the party's ideology. They will also popularise the programmes of the Central and state governments. State BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here today that around 20,000 party leaders or as they are called Vistaraks would reach to every booth giving more focus on those booths where the party could not get desired votes. "The party leaders, who have been given the charge of sectors, would concentrate on each booths of their area and would more focus on those booths particularly, where the party did not get desired votes. Besides the vistaraks would also hold jansampark, chaupal and will knock doors of every household to make them aware about achievements of the Central government and to take stock on the implementation of the Centres and state schemes," he said. Each sector would have around 10 to 11 booths and hence the leaders would get around 2 days time to reach to every booth. Mr Pathak said every act of the vistaraks would be monitored by the party high command and these vistaraks would also register complaints of the people about non-availability of central or state schemes and other problems. "During campaign, the vistaraks would also hold cleanness drive in their sectors under the Swacch Bharat Mission at public places," he said. The BJP leader said the main aim of the party would be to expand its supporters base and to know the problems of the common people. However, after this programme, the party will again go on six-day-long drive from May 26 to highlight the achievements of the Central government on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government. "But the six-day programme would be concentrated in the 622 urban local bodies area which will be going to polls next month," Mr Pathak said. UP BJP has already chalked out several programmes for the celebration of party's ideologue which will continue till September 25. Celebrations also include a plantation drive by the party while the Yogi Adityanath government will hold 'Garib Kalyan Mela' for providing assistance to the poor. UNI