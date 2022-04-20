UP BJP To Galvanise Its Frontal Units

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has decided to galvanise its frontal organisations and other party cells by asking the leaders and office-bearers to hold meetings at booth level and apprising villagers about the scheme the government has launched for their welfare.

The meetings would revolve around the illegal slaughtering of the cows during previous regimes.

The decision follows all round criticism about government's failure to tame stray cattle. It is also believed in the Yogi government the benefits are not reaching the people.

"The need of the time is to dispel this opposition canard. We need to tell people that many welfare schemes have been launched by the government and its benefits are reaching the people," a senior leader said here on Thursday.

He said to galvanise the youth, the frontal organisations of the party have been asked to hold meetings at the booth level. All the frontal organisations like Women Wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and students cell like Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have been asked to start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the right earnest. Besides this, the kisan cell, doctor cell, retired army officers cell and advocate cell have been asked to appoint booth level members who will hold meetings regularly at the village level. They will give report to the party leadership.

"The emphasis is also given on enrolling new voters and identifying beneficiaries of the central and state government schemes. One member should be in touch with five such beneficiaries," the leader said.

Meanwhile, Goverdhan Jhadapiya has been made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Dushyanat Gautam and Narittam Mishra would be deputy in charge. The announcements were made in New Delhi. UNI