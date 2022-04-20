UP BJP State Working Committee Meeting In Kanpur From Today

Kanpur: The two-day state working committee meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP will be held in the city from Wednesday where the future strategy of the party regarding panchayat and local body elections will be chalked out. On the first day, state executive members will hold meeting, while on the second day, the whole working committee will meet and the convention will be presided over by the party's state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting will also see discussion on the cooperative elections in the state besides setting up a policy on the selection of candidates for the urban local bodies polls. The meeting assumes significance because local body elections are likely to be held in November and winning panchayat and Nagar Nigam is of paramount importance for the ruling party. The notification for the urban local bodies polls are set to be announced on October 25. General secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who is in-charge of Kanpur and Bundelkhand region, said here on Tuesday that all arrangements for smooth conduct of the state working committee meeting have been completed. " Political and economic resolutions would be passed in this convention, which will be held at PSIT Bhaunti at 0900 hours on Thursday and will continue till 1700 hours," he added. Besides the Chief Minister, BJP vice- president and in-charge of UP Om Mathur along with other senior party leaders would participate in the convention. Mr Pathak said,''Party workers should spread the message of good work being done by the state and the central governments across Uttar Pradesh. This could be done only if we expand our base keeping division, sector and booth in mind.'' "Farmers are happy because of good remunerative prices they have got for paddy and wheat. The poor are getting free electricity connections as well as free LPG cylinders. People should know about these schemes. There should be two-way communication. If on one hand we are telling people about our achievements,we should ask them about problems they are facing and try to redress them," he said. UNI