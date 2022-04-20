UP BJP State Working Committee Meet In Meerut From Saturday

Meerut: With joint opposition almost in cards during the upcoming crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP will boost its rank and file to counter the opposition onslaught with a target to achieve 50 per cent vote share during its two-days state working committee meeting here on Saturday-Sunday.

With senior leaders have been roped in to attend this meeting, Union Home minister and former BJP president Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating the meeting on Saturday afternoon while BJP president Amit Shah would interact with the leaders and attend the valedictory session on Sunday noon.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with state BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey will be present on both the days while all the BJP legislators and MPs from the state have been invited for the crucial meeting which will decide the strategy and programmes of the party to win the 2019 polls.

After the working committee meeting on Sunday, Mr Shah will separately sit with the party MPs and MLAs at a hotel in the city to discuss with them the coming Lok Sabha polls and the party's strategy.

All the party's MPs except for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been directed to attend the meeting with the BJP president here on Sunday.

BJP has fixed a target to woo 50 per cent of the vote share in UP to counter the opposition unity with claiming to win 74 seats of the total 80 in the state. In 2014 polls, BJP won 73 seats including two of the Apna Dal, its alliance partner. But in the bypolls, BJP lost 3 seats of Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana to the opposition.

Meanwhile, UP BJP general secretary and in-charge of the western region of the party Vijay Bahadur Pathak told reporters here on Thursday that around 600 delegates would attend this working committee meeting including legislators and MPs.

He said that state party president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey would be reaching here on Friday and on Saturday morning before the commencement of the working committee meet, the state office bearers would sit to chalk out the agenda of the meeting.

"In the working committee meeting, political and economic resolutions are likely to be approved while strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls would be drawn," he added. UNI