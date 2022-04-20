UP BJP Set Up 10-Member Committee For LS Polls

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a 10-member committee which will finalise party's strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections which will include selection of candidates and monitoring the poll preparations.

This high profile committee includes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma, organizing Secretary Sunil Bansal, general secretary of the party Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Chairman SC/ST Commission Ram Shankar Katheria and one of the two vice-presidents of the state unit of the party. Bhupendra Yadav, who is looking after Uttar Pradesh, will be the in-charge of this committee.

A senior party leader said here on Friday that each member, besides Chief Minister Yogi, has been made in-charge of specific region and has been asked to get in touch with the party workers. The primary aim of these leaders is to get the feedback and chalk out region wise poll strategy, he said.

"Uttar Pradesh is a big state having diverse geo-political gradients which cannot be controlled by one centre. The socio-political requirement of Bundelkhand is different from eastern Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, caste equation in western UP is different from central UP. So, this committee will gather information and pass it on to Bhpendra Yadav, who in turn will convey the same to national leadership," the senior leader said seeking anonymity for obvious reasons. The decision to form the committee was taken after initial reports suggest that local party workers were dis-enchanted with the working of the government. There were talks of corruption with ministers and leaders making money but workers were denied the benefit of the government. This committee will work behind curtain to get the pulse of the workers.

The committee will also work in tandem with Vistaraks, the unknown face of the party workers who work at the village level. The committee members will gather information about the beneficiaries of the government scheme and those who are entitled for the scheme but are left out due to various reasons. This list will be passed on to the Chief Minister for further action. "This committee is important because it will finalise the list of candidates for the next Lok Sabha elections. The national leadership is likely to consider this committee's recommendations before finalizing candidates' list," the source said.

The indications are there that the party will change almost 50 sitting MPs because of their inefficiency. The party had won 71 out of 80 seats in UP but lost three seats in the bye-elections to Opposition parties. Its ally Apna Dal has two seats. UNI