UP BJP Serves Notice To MLA For Anti-Party Behaviour

Lucknow: UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, has served a show cause notice to party MLA Rakesh Rathore, a day after an audio of the Sitapur legislator went viral on the social media in which he is apparently mocked the steps being taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak by the government.

The state BJP chief said that the party was receivig complaints about Rathore being involved in anti-party activities and he had been asked to explain his conduct within a week.

In the audio clip, Rathore is allegedly speaking to a local BJP leader from Badaun who had called him for recommendation for a license though it is not clear for what the license was being sought. --IANS



