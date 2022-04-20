UP BJP Says Yogi Was Misquoted Over His Reported Statement On Lord Hanuman

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP has alleged that Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks on Lord Hunaman have been misquoted during campaigning in Rajasthan for the assembly polls there on December 7.

"The CM never made any casteist remarks on Lord Hanuman and it was the media which twisted the issue," alleged state BJP spokesperson Chandramohan here on Friday.

Election Commission(EC) has already served a notice to the UP CM over his reported statement while several organisations have criticised the saint turned politician for giving a casteist colour to the polls.

Yogi Adityanath, reportedly had said at a rally in Alwar on Tuesday, "Bajrang Bali (Hanuman) is such a god that he is a forest-dweller, lives in the mountains. Dalits, deprived, he takes everyone along, from east to west, north to south, and unites them all." He urged the crowd to take a "Bajrangi sankalp (vow)" to vote the BJP candidate. Mr Chandramohan said that the CM only said that God Hanuman takes everyone along including dalits and deprived but it was wrongly reported that he said that Hunuman was a dalit. UNI