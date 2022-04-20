UP BJP President Injured During His Felicitation Function In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swantrantra Deo Singh on Monday met with a minor accident during his felicitation function at Circular road here.

Party sources said that the UP BJP president received injury in his finger.

Mr Singh, who is also the state transport minister, was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, State's Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi said that Swatantra Dev Singh suffered an injury in the little finger of his right hand.

He is being given the best possible medical attention in Muzzafarnagar by doctors. "The minister has conveyed that he is being taken care well although the injury shall require appropriate surgery", Mr Awasth said. UNI