UP BJP Office Bearers Will Not Contest Panchayat Polls

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has decided that its office bearers will not contest the upcoming panchayat elections.

The state executive committee which met on Monday, has decided that if any office bearer was keen to contest the panchayat polls, he or she would have to step down from their post.

According to the party spokesman, it has also been decided that the party would launch a programme form March 19 to 26 during which they would take the achievements of the Yogi government to the people.

The Yogi Adityanath government will complete four years in office on March 19.

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said that the Yogi government had done exemplary work in the past four years-whether it is giving a makeover to Kashi and Ayodhya or dealing with the pandemic situation. He said that the BJP government had effectively checked corruption and ensured inclusive development in the rural interiors. He called upon party cadres to work with renewed vigour and ensure the party's success in the panchayat elections and then the assembly elections next year. --IANS