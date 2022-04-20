UP BJP MLA Targets Officials In Facebook Post

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gopamau in Hardoi, Shyam Prakash, has once again embarrassed his own party by accusing bureaucrats of being corrupt.

"Maine apne rajnaitik jeevan mein itna bhrashtachar nahin dekha. Jisse shikayat karo wo khud wasooli kar leta hai (I have never seen this level of corruption in my political career. Whenever you lodge a complaint with anyone, he asks for bribe)," he wrote in a Facebook post. The post, however, was deleted and the MLA said that he had deleted the post because people had started generalizing the issue.

In April this year, Prakash had been served a show cause notice when he made allegations of corruption in purchase of medical equipment in the fight against Corona pandemic.

He did not reply to the notice and was later suspended. The MLA had demanded refund of Rs 25 lakh meant for battling the pandemic. Prakash had accused the district administration of not informing him about how money was allocated from his MLA funds.

Prakash was earlier with the Samajwadi Party and had joined BJP before 2017 Assembly elections.

A political turncoat, he has seamlessly moved to different political camps, including Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai said, "Shyam Prakash does not appear to be in the right state of mind. He had been suspended from the party three months ago for accusing the state government of corruption."