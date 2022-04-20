UP BJP MLA Shot During Holi

Lakhimpur Kheri: BJP MLA from Lakhimpur, Yogesh Verma, was shot at during Holi festivites at the party office here on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Poonam said here that the MLA sustained bullet injuries on his leg. The MLA is being treated at the hospital and out of danger, the SP said. A case has been registered, investigation underway, the SP said. However, who fired on the MLA was still to be ascertained. Yogesh Verma is MLA from Lakhimpur Sadar seat. Meanwhile, District Magistrate S Singh said that the MLA was holding a meeting at the district party office in the afternoon, where he had a dispute with some leaders. Thereafter someone fired on him. "The legislator is under shock, so police could not take his statement ," the DM said. UNI