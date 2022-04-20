UP BJP MLA Janmejai Singh Passes Away

Lucknow: Janmejai Singh, BJP MLA from Deoria, passed away late on Thursday night in Lucknow, following a massive heart attack. He was 75.

The MLA was taken to the Civil hospital and then to the Lohia hospital where he passed away.

Lohia hospital spokesman Dr. Vikram Singh said that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

Janmejai Singh won a by-election in 2000 on a BSP ticket. He joined the BJP in 2007 and was elected in 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections.

His mortal remains have been taken to Deoria where the cremation will be held on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state president Swatantra Dev Singh and a number of Ministers and Legislators have expressed grief over the demise of Janmejai Singh.

