UP BJP MLA Devendra Pratap Singh Passes Away

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, Devendra Pratap Singh, died following a massive heart attack here on Monday morning. He was 59.

According to family members, the MLA was preparing to leave for his assembly constituency from his house at 7 a.m when he complained of chest pain.

He was rushed to the Etah district hospital, but doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and spoke to the family members of the MLA on phone.

Singh is the sixth BJP MLA to have died in the recent past.

The five other MLAs who have passed away include Vijay Kashyap, Dal Bahadur Kori, Kesar Singh Gangwar, Ramesh Diwakar and Suresh Kumar Srivastava.

In the first wave of Covid last year, two UP ministers and BJP MLAs Chetan Chauhan and Kamla Rani Varun died due to the virus.

