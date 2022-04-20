UP BJP MLA Compares Mamata To Demon

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has, once again, made a derogatory remark by comparing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with ''a demon''.

He has accused her of protecting those ''who killed thousands of Hindus''.

"In a democratic system, Mamata Banerjee has pure traits of a demon. She has no values or characteristics of women," the MLA told reporters in Ballia on Tuesday. When questioned about Mamata Banerjee''s opposition to the amended citizenship law, he said, "She is giving protection to those who killed thousands of Hindus. We can only call such a leader a demon." Singh further said: "The BJP is a party of ''devtas'' and the SP, BSP and TDP are parties belonging to ''rakshas'' (demons). Giving protection to a terrorist amounts to protecting demons."

About the Uttar Pradesh government''s decision to implement the police commissionerate system in the state, the BJP MLA said no system can make a change until officers, workers and leaders are not sensitive towards the society. --IANS