UP BJP MLA Accused Of Raping Minor

Bareilly: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bisauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, Kushagra Sagar, has been charged with allegedly raping a minor.

The victim, who is now 22, filed a complaint with a Bareilly police station on Tuesday. Kushagra Sagar committed the crime for more than two years on the pretext of marrying her, according to the complaint of the victim.

The victim, reported the legislator is set to marry another woman on June 17 and he tried to settle the matter by paying her Rs 20 lakhs. Senior superintendent of police, Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters on Wednesday that the police was investigating the matter and an appropriate action would be taken very soon. Mr Naithani said Circle officer Niti Dwivedi has been tasked with the investigation and she reached the woman's house but she was not available. "We will take further action in the matter once the investigation report comes," he added.

The victim said in her statement that since the accused has been elected as MLA, her life has become miserable.

"We belong to a poor family and my father is unemployed so my mother works as a maid in Green Park locality. She often took me along to help her. In 2012, when I was 16, I used to go at Sagar's house along with my mother where I came in contact with him. He started talking to me and later even promised to marry me. He took advantage of me and raped me several times from 2012 to 2014," she said.

"I have been receiving threats as well and have become a subject of ridicule in the society," she added.

Meanwhile, MLA Kushagra said that his political rivals who had ruined his father's political career now wanted to harm his reputation by hatching a conspiracy against him.

In his defence, Mr Sagar said, "This woman had already approached the police in 2014 and later compromised by taking Rs 10 lakh from me. I have a copy of the written compromise. Now, all of a sudden she again came up with a false allegation against me, before my wedding that is scheduled next month. I am ready to face these charges and even a NARCO test. Let the probe be completed. Everything will become clear".

Kushagra's father, former BSP MLA Yogendra Sagar too had been in jail on the charges of rape and murder. He was booked for raping a woman in 2008. During the proceedings of that case, the government counsel Sadhana Sharma was killed in a road accident and subsequently Yogendra was booked under murder charges in 2016. UNI