UP BJP MLA 'kicks' up controversy for no invite

Jaunpur: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Jaunpur, Ramesh Mishra, has kicked up a controversy. Furious at not seeing his name on a foundation stone at a martyr's memorial in Balua village, the MLA lost his cool.

He created a ruckus by kicking the rugs and other items kept at the puja site when he learned that he was not even invited to the foundation laying ceremony.

A video of Ramesh Mishra creating ruckus has gone viral on social media. The video shows him walking down to the event and asking people what was happening there.

When people informed him that a foundation laying ceremony for a gate of the under-renovation 'Shaheed Smarak' was planned, Mishra allegedly got angry and questioned why he was not invited despite being a local MLA.

Mishra said that it is mandatory that during a foundation stone-laying ceremony in an Assembly area, the name of the area's representative should be there on the foundation stone.

Mishra later left saying he would complain to the Chief Minister.

Later, in a message, he clarified that he was merely reminding officials of the government order regarding elected representatives' presence at such events.

Mishra represents the Badlapur constituency in Jaunpur.

--IANS