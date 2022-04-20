UP BJP MLA's son booked for thrashing farmers' leader

Shahjahanpur: The son of a BJP MLA and five others have been booked for allegedly thrashing and pointing a pistol at the district chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rashtravadi).

The FIR was registered on Sunday after the farmers' union threatened to stage a protest.

The farmer union leader, Mahendra Singh Yadav, was allegedly thrashed by Arvind Singh, son of the Dadraul BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, along with his bodyguard, an advocate and three others, said police.

Yadav told reporters, "I was speaking to the tehsildar of Sadar regarding a complaint against a land mafioso, when Arvind Singh and others barged in and began misbehaving with me inside the office. When I later stepped out, Arvind pointed a pistol at me and threatened to kill me, before thrashing me with the other accused."

Hundreds of farmers led by Yadav, who was accompanied by his family, protested inside the collectorate premises on Saturday, demanding action against the accused, after which, a probe was ordered and an FIR was registered in the case.

Circle officer (city) Praveen Kumar, said, "A case has been registered against Arvind Singh and five others for threatening and thrashing the BKU district chief. A case was also registered against Yadav and others after the other side filed a complaint alleging the union leader had tried to extort Rs 10 lakh and a plot from them."

—IANS