UP BJP Legislator Creates Controversy

Muzaffarnagar: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators continue to embarrass the party as their statements hogging limelight in the social media and attracting criticism from the opposition party in Uttar Pradesh.

A BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar Vikram Saini has reportedly said that those who say they feel unsafe in India should be bombed. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday evening, Vikram Saini questioned the intent of people who say they feel threatened in India and even labelled them as traitors. "My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed. They are traitors and a law should be enacted to punish them because their statements fall under the category of treachery," he said. "Give me a ministry and I will bomb all such people. No one would be spared." The irony of it all was not lost on those gathered around him," he added.

Mr Saini, when questioned further on his view, showed no signs of taking back his statement. "The language of exploding bombs is the language spoken in my village. I have said it as is."

Although the BJP MLA did not take names, his comments came after veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah had said he is concerned about the safety of his children in the prevailing situation in the country. The statement of the BJP legislator is likely to cause a furore and won't help the image-building exercise of the Adityanath government in the state that has previously been accused of doing more for the welfare of cows than of people at large.

Rival parties like SP and BSP have even questioned the prevailing law and order situation in the state and have pointed towards cow vigilantism and mob lynching incidents in UP. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury said that BJP leaders are trying to create communal disturbances in the state and thus are giving such statements. "People should not take any notice of these statements as this was only done to threat a particular community," he said.

UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar commenting on BJP MLA's alleged that these saffron leaders are only trying to follow the path shown by their chief minister. " Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says 'thok do', MLA who aspires to be minister says will bomb people. He should be arrested and punished. He is speaking like a terrorist, must be probed for terror links," he demanded.

Meanwhile, another BJP MLA from Loni assembly seat in Ghaziabad,Nand Kishore Gujjar denied that he had made any such comment that he was instrumental in exodus of 10,000 muslims. Refuting that his audio was tampered and was played in the social media which led to criticism by the opposition leaders and some even demanding his resignation from the assembly, he told media persons here on Thursday evening. The BJP MLA clarified that his comment was on Rohaniya Muslims but someone removed the word Rohaniya from the audio and played it in the social media." I have made a police complaint and very soon the culprits would be found," he said. UNI