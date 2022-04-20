UP BJP Legislator's Son, Nephew Booked Under SC/ST Act

Lucknow: UP Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh''s son and nephew have been booked along with seven others for rioting and under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, the police spokesman said, here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Bairia MLA''s son Vidya Bhushan Singh, nephew Chandra Bhushan Singh and seven others were booked on a complaint of Anil Kumar Rathore, who alleged that he was thrashed and abused by them on Monday.

According to Rathore, he had gone to the Bairia tehsil office to lodge a complaint against illicit liquor when the incident took place. He said his family members were also at the tehsil office for some other work. The MLA''s son allegedly made some casteist remarks and thrashed them. The FIR has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC and the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act. Surendra Singh has frequently been hitting headlines for controversial statements against other political leaders. --IANS