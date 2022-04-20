UP BJP Leaders To Celebrate PM's Birthday With Children At Govt Primary Schools On Sept 17

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP will be celebrating 67th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 in a big way when party leaders would join the children of the primary schools in the state to launch the 'Swachhta Abhiyan' which will go up to October 2, the third anniversary of the Swachhta Mission launched by the BJP government at the Centre. All the leaders of the BJP in UP have been asked to adopt a government primary schools and celebrate the birthday function of the Prime Minister with the students either on Sunday, September 17 or the next day on Monday. The leaders have been asked to fund all the expenses from their own pockets for renovation and development of the primary schools besides holding the function. Around 1000 primary schools in the state have been selected by the BJP leaders for the function. State BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak here today said the main focus of the function would be on cleanliness drive as from September 17 to October 2, the 'Swachhta Abhiyan' would be launched country wide. Mr Pathak, who himself has adopted a primary school in his native Azamgarh district, said party leaders are very enthused about the programme and they have started preparation for it. UP government too has joined the campaign through its 'Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai' campaign from September 15 to October 2 and ensure 100 per cent participation of village pradhans, public representatives and common people. State chief secretary Rajiv Kumar has issued direction for appointment of nodal officer for the programme in each block. During the drive special efforts would be made to reach out to families of freedom fighters and special events be organised under their leadership. UNI