UP BJP leader takes to celebratory firing to mark 9baje9minute

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): A video showing a Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Manju Tiwari firing in the air with a revolver on Sunday night to mark the battle against corona, has gone viral on the social media. A probe has been ordered in the matter.

The District Superintendent of Police, Dev Ranjan Varma, has registered a case against Tiwari, the district president of the party''s women wing, at the kotwali nagar police station.BJP has also initiated action against Tiwari and removed her from the post.

After the video went viral, Tiwari posted another video apologizing for her act. In the video, she is seen apologizing and admitting that it was a ''big mistake''.At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to light a candle or a ''diya'' on the doorstep on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes, the BJP leader chose to mark the occasion by firing in the air.

--IANS