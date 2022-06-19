UP BJP Leader Shot By Unidentified Assailants In Mainpuri

Mainpuri: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scheduled Caste Yuva Morcha district president Gautam Kathariya was shot by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Saturday, police said.

Kathariya was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment after he received bullet injuries yesterday.

"Two unidentified persons shot at him. He received bullet injuries near his shoulder, referred to Agra for medical treatment," Police told media persons.

Earlier, in March this year, former secretary of BJP's youth wing Gaurav Jaiswal was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Maharajganj district.

According to the police, the assailants shot Jaiswal in the head and fled from the spot after committing the crime. An FIR was lodged against the unknown assailants in connection with the crime.

Jaiswal, who was a nephew of Maharajganj municipality (Nagar Palika) chairman Krishna Gopal Jaiswal, was an active BJP worker and co-convenor of the party's cleanliness campaign. —ANI