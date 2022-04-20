UP BJP Kickstarts Its Social Media Campaign For 2022 Elections:'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar, Fir Ek Baar BJP Sarkar'

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) social media team has started its online campaigns to increase its social media presence and ensure the party's victory in the elections by adopting twin strategy of countering the Opposition and highlighting the achievements of Yogi Adityanath government.BJP is currently running four campaigns under four different slogans talking about the major achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government and the failures of the previous governments, informed UP Social Media head Ankit Chandel to ANI. "BJP is currently running four campaigns in Uttar Pradesh under various slogans and the main slogan of BJP is 'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar, Fir Ek Baar BJP Sarkar' for the 2022 state Assembly elections."Last time in 2017 our main campaign was 'Na Gundaraj Na Bhrashtachar, Abki Baar BJP Sarkar'," said Ankit Chandel, head, UP Social Media. "Other campaigns include 'Farq Saaf hai' that focuses on the difference between the current and the previous governments, 'Bhule Toh Nahe' mentions about incidents i.e. riots which took place in the time of the previous governments and 'Joh Kaha So Kiya' focuses on the promises fulfilled by the Yogi Adityanath government," he said."Apart from this, more campaigns will be launched by the party as and when required. BJP is also undertaking campaigns for the work done by them in religious places. BJP is doing an overall campaign not only about the Ram Temple but also pilgrimages like Ayodhya, Kashi, Chitrakoot and Mathura have been added to the UP election campaign," added Chandel."Many political parties tried to take political mileage on the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri, tried to spread rumours against the BJP, the truth behind all the rumours spread by the Opposition regarding Covid-19 will be presented before the general public," added Chandel.As per Chandel, Uttar Pradesh is divided by the BJP Social Media team into six zones, in each zone- there is a team of four workers, whereas there is a team of 3 workers at the district level. The party has divided the work on state, region, district, and then on mandal level. The state has a total of 1918 mandals with every district comprising of 15 to 20 mandals each.Meanwhile, two different teams have been formed; one for Social Media and another for Information Technology.Both social media and IT teams will be working on state, division, district levels and mandal level. Kameshwar Mishra is the head of the IT team. —ANI