UP BJP Ignores Rajbhar, Promotes Apna Dal Of Anupriya Patel

Lucknow: In the face of mounting criticism from its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh has adopted a policy to "ignore" Suheldeo Bahratiya Samaj Party (SBSP) waiting patiently for the next move of its president Om Prakash Rajbhar who had threatened to withdraw support after October.

According to the sources, BJP seems to promote Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel in a big way to counter SBSP and thus trying to give Om Prakah Rajbhar a political message before the crucial Lok Sabha polls.

A senior BJP leader said here on Monday that Om Prakash Rajbhar does not exist for them anymore. "He has created such a chasm which is difficult to fill," he said.

"BJP will not take any step. We will not throw them out of the alliance despite knowing that two of their MLAs have voted against the BJP in Rajya Sabha elections and its leader regularly pours vitriol against us," he said.

Sources said that now Apna Dal leaders are invited in all the BJP meetings which shows that they are the part of the alliance but SBSP did not get the opportunity.

SBSP has four MLAs one of them Rajbhar is cabinet rank minister in the Yogi Government.

Mr Rajbhar said that his party belongs to backward and will continue to raise voice in support of them. "It is up to BJP to continue alliance with us or not. But I think the relations are now bit strained," he said.

Mr Rajbhar has also announced that his party will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone if BJP do not give quota within the backward reservation for the most backwards by September next. The party has already announced one Sunil Patel against UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli Lok Sabha seat. UNI