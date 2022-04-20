UP BJP Holds Dalit Sammelan To Woo Voters

Lucknow: In order to re-instate BJP's image as pro-dalit and project itself as a force against BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh ,the party has started organising caste-based meetings with a dalit sammelan being organised in the state capital on Wednesday.

BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey was the Chief Guest of the function while party's lawmaker Kaushal Kishore held the centre stage. Party's MLC Vidyasagar Sonkar and many other dalit leaders also took part in the meet.

"Only BJP can think about "Sabka saath, sabka vikas".The BJP governments both at the Centre and the state have formulated policies that will benefit dalits and other downtrodden people of the society," BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said.

He talked about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjawala scheme and government's decision to give free power connections that have transformed the lives of poor people.

"This meet was a part of the Samajik Partinidhi Baithak organised by the Anusuchit Jaati Morcha. Ten people from each district will take part in this meeting, They will discuss government's achievements. Through this Pratinidhi sabha we will popularise the policies of the Yogi Government," MLC Vidyasagar Sonkar said. He said, " to spread the word fast about Yogi government's achivements, these ten members will hold meetings at the block and tehsil level in the state." Earlier , the party had held various meetings of the backward community which were addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. UNI