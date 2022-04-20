UP BJP Govt To Continue Free Medicines, Tests For Patients At Govt Hospitals

Lucknow: With a motive to improve the image of the Uttar Pradesh Health Department following the infamous NRHM scam, Uttar Pradesh Medical Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh today announced that there would be zero tolerance on corruption in the department and there would be transparent e-tender and digitalisation of the files. The Minister also announced most of the initiative taken by the previous SP government like free medicine and tests would continue. While a new 'UP Swasth app' would be launched where people would get all the information about the health facilities on finger tips. Further he said 108 ambulance will not run on the name of Samajwadi because it stopping Centre to sanction Rs 18 crores to the state. "The state health department has earned a bad name due to NRHM scam and now it is our duty to make it a corruption free department at any cost," he said. Addressing a press conference here, after taking charge of the department, Mr Singh admitted that there is a big need to improve the system and to change the work style so that the image of the department gets change." This government is for change and it has already started showing its commitment for a good governance," he claimed. Asked about the private practice by the Government doctors and absence of doctors in the rural areas, the minister said that such thing will be stopped once the system comes in place. " I have asked the department to digitalise the files and go for e-tenders to prevent the nexus between the officials and the criminals," he said. He also admitted that there is an information that a racket is underway on supplying fake and outdated medicines in the Government hospitals."I have to see everything and was committed to improve the department," he further stated. UNI