UP BJP Gears Up To Counter Opposition: Shah To Launch Meetings In UP On Jan 30

Lucknow: The BJP has prepared a strategy to counter the challenge thrown by the Opposition after their Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, by reaching to the booth level workers well before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP president Amit Shah will launch the poll campaign in UP by holding four meetings with the booth level in-charges in different parts of the state commencing from Lucknow on January 30. The other meetings would be held on February 2,6 and 8 in western, Bundelkhand and eastern region of the state. State BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here on Tuesday that the party has already prepared a strategy to counter the opposition and its alliance. "We are well ahead in the preparation for the Lok Sabha polls in comparison to other political parties and instructions have been issued to complete all the cluster level conferences of the party between February 10 to 19," he said.

Mr Pathak said that the party was fully confident to win 74 seats in UP during the Lok Sabha polls on the agenda of development and the works done by the Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath governments at the centre and in UP. He said that the party cadre was confident and the leadership have made them fully capable to counter any misinformation campaigning by the opposition against the BJP. UNI