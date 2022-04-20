UP BJP gears up for state working committee meeting on May 1, 2

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh BJP has geared up for the crucial state working committee meeting to be held here from May 1 to chalk out the future strategy for the party which includes the urban local body polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The two-day state working committee meeting, to be held first time after the party formed its government in the state after 15 years, will be addressed by senior leaders. State BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here today that the event will be held at the scientific convocation centre. The meet would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 0400 hrs on May 1, while the concluding session on the next day would be addressed by party president Amit Shah. He said that on the morning of May 1, meeting of state office-bearers will be held to give the final nod on the agenda of the meet. Along with the members of working committee, union and state ministers and permanent invitee members will be present in this state working committee meeting. Mr Pathak said all the union ministers and MPs from UP have been invited in the meeting along with other senior leaders, UP ministers and others. National vice-president, and in charge of UP affairs Om Prakash Mathur, national vice-general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, all national office-bearers and national leaders of various cells of the party will be special invitees on this occasion. A total of 450 members are expected to participate in this meeting. The leader said in the meeting, political resolutions will be passed and compliments given to reputed people of the state and party workers for the huge victory in state elections.



--UNI