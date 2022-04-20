UP BJP Elated Over Response In Investor Summit

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP is elated over the response during the two days of mega UP Investors summit after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that Rs 4.28 lakh crore investment has been signed through 1045 agreements.

"The UP Investors meet is the brain child of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and they have shown what the state requires and how it can be done," said state BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak on Thursday. "Just within a year of assuming power, BJP is fulfilling the promises made during the 2017 Assembly polls with a thrust on the agri and food sector which will pave way for doubling the income of the farmers by 2022," Pathak said.

He claimed that Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too have claimed that such summit was not new in UP, but can they answer was their summit matches to this one.

"For the first time the political party ruling the state has a political will power to develop the state and the bureaucracy, who were earlier blamed of creating hurdles in the investments, were front runner to achieve the goal," he said.

Pathak replying to the opposition charges said that it was only the MoUs and nothing more in this summit. He also added that it was for the first time, that the industry leaders themselves are making public commitments for their initiative.

Not once, but several times, these industrial captains have made such public announcement for the state," he said.

While lauding the efficiency of the bureaucracy for creating a history of sorts, the BJP leader said the coordination between the political leadership and the bureaucracy for this investor summit is something to notice.

He said PM Modi had announced that CM Yogi will himself monitor the MoUs implementation and will also give enough indications that how much serious UP is for its development. The two days UP Investors Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and President Ramnath Kovind will attend the valedictory session on Thursday evening.

Around 16 senior ministers of the Centre were attending this summit along with delegates of 7 partner countries. Former PM of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth too is leading a big delegation in this summit. UNI