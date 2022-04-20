UP BJP Connect With Ground-Level Workers Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Lucknow: Amid Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown for over 50 days, the Uttar Pradesh BJP has connected with the ground level workers and directed them to track the home quarantine migrant workers in their areas to ensure they stay indoors.

As part of the initiative, which is also being looked at as an effort to expand the party's base, the leaders held several rounds of talks with the ground level workers through video conferencing.

After holding connect meeting with over 1.60 lakh booth level workers, the party has gone for meeting with the sector level workers.

The BJP leaders will go for connecting with at least two leaders of the 27,000 sectors in the state which commenced on Monday and will continue till May 21.

State party general secretary and in charge of western UP Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here on Monday that the online meeting with the sector level leaders commenced from today.

He said that during the meeting the leadership asked about the present scenario of their area and appealed to them to serve the people during this pandemic. He said leaders also asked the sector level leaders to closely monitor the activities of the migrant workers who are under home quarantine.

"BJP workers in the ground level already are contributing their best to serve the people in the rural areas besides expanding the party's base" he said in a statement here.

Mr Pathak said that earlier the 1.60 lakh booth workers of the party in the state too have informed the leadership about their contribution to the society during this pandemic.

"The UP government was doing it's best to serve the migrant workers coming from other states and would be provide jobs as per their skill while BJP workers are also assisting the government to prevent the spread of the Corona ," he stated. UNI