UP BJP Completes Booth-Level Elections

Lucknow: As a first step towards organizational elections, the Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completed the booth level elections across the state, and the list was presented to the returning officer of the organizational poll Ashutosh Tandon here on Monday.

"BJP is not only the biggest political party of the world but it is also the only party which believes in democracy. The election starts from the ground zero and reaches the top thus giving equal opportunities to all the leaders to showcase their leadership quality," Tandon said here.

He was addressing the party workers and election officers who came to Lucknow to submit result to the party president Swatantra Dev Singh and Organisational general secretary Sunil Bansal.

Tandon said that organizational elections in the party are held at the right time. The booth level elections are complete and now we have our strong presence at the ground level. "There was tremendous enthusiasm among leaders and therefore these elections passed off peacefully," he said.

"During this election a war room was set up in the party headquarters where region wise monitoring was done and updates were flashed digitally. Today the hardcopy of the results were submitted to the party president and returning officer," he said.

As per BJP's organizational parameters there are 1.63 lakh booths of which elections were completed in 1.49 lakh booths between September 18 and 24. UNI