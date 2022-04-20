UP BJP Chief Slams Kejriwal On Delhi Hospital Row

Lucknow: UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Swatantra Dev Singh, here on Wednesday, criticised the Delhi Chief Minister and said Arvind Kejriwal''s contention that Delhi hospitals were only for those belonging to Delhi was unfortunate and against the spirit of the Constitution.



"We are all Indians and no state can turn away anyone on the grounds that he belongs to another state," he said and added, in UP every one was being provided medical facilities irrespective of the state they belonged to.

Singh said Kejriwal cared for people from UP and Bihar living in Delhi, only during elections.

When thousands of migrants were at the Delhi-UP border, Kejriwal and his party didn''t bothered about them, the BJP leader said and added, it was UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who sent buses to bring the migrants home and provided them food and money. --IANS



