UP BJP Chief Keshav Maurya Admitted To Hospital, No Longer In Race For CM Role

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Keshav Prasad Maurya was on Thursday admitted to the intensive care unit at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

According to a senior doctor of the hospital, the 48-year-old leader was admitted at 3.38pm.

"He was suffering from cough and cold and mild fever for last seven days and overwork due to his political commitments. On admission his blood pressure was slightly higher. At present he is fully conscious and better. He is kept under observation for further evaluation," medical superintendent Dr A K Gadpayle said.

Maurya was seen as one of the strong contenders for the chief minister's post in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP posted a landslide win in the assembly polls.

Meanwhile in another development, the newly elected BJP MLAs will meet in Lucknow on 18 March to elect legislature party leader, said the state unit general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak. Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will also be present at the meeting.