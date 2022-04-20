UP BJP Celebrates Foundation Day With Thanksgiving To Corona Warriors

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh is celebrating the party''s 40th Foundation Day, on Monday, by undertaking a signature campaign to thank the "corona warriors", who are working on the frontline in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed nearly 70,000 deaths world wide.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that party workers will engage in a week-long outreach programme across Uttar Pradesh and also undertake a signature campaign to thank doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, policemen, sanitation workers, bank officials, postal department officials and employees of other departments, involved in combating the coronavirus. Party work ers on Monday will hoist the party flag in their homes and will give up one meal during the day.

The state BJP president said that party workers will meet around 40 people during the week, maintaining social distance, and persuade them to contribute at least Rs 100 for PM CARES fund to fight Corona virus.

The party workers have also been told to make at least two face masks at their homes for the people, he said.

BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal said while undertaking the campaign, the party workers will also prepare at least two masks each and give them to those who cannot afford to buy them. The BJP''s origin lies in the Bhartiya Jana Sangh, that was formed in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. After the Emergency in 1977, the Jana Sangh merged with several other parties to form the Janata Party and defeated the Congress in the 1977 general election.

After three years in power, the Janata party dissolved in 1980 with the members of the erstwhile Jana Sangh reconvening to form the BJP.

The BJP grew in strength during the Ram Janambhoomi movement and formed its first government in Uttar Pradesh in 1991 under the leadership of Kalyan Singh. --IANS